Former judge in Vegas to run for Nevada secretary of state

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former state court judge who was reprimanded for cursing and throwing a pocket U.S. Constitution in an outburst over a juror’s apparent effort to avoid jury service says he’ll seek the Republican nomination for Nevada secretary of state. Richard Scotti told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday he’ll run on his experience as a business lawyer, business owner and judge. Scotti served one six-year term in Clark County District Court before losing his bid for re-election in 2020. Former state Assemblyman Jim Marchant also is seeking the GOP nomination to replace term-limited Barbara Cegavske.