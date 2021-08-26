Nevada casinos riding hot streak, set new monthly win record

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos set another winnings record in July, riding a streak of robust revenues that has the state reaping the tax benefit. State regulators said Thursday that casinos statewide took in a record $1.36 billion last month. That marked the fifth straight billion-dollar month and easily topped the previous record $1.23 billion set in May. A Nevada Gaming Control Board analyst noted that July had five weekends, saw the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas and included the return of several Cirque du Soleil shows and headline concerts. It also saw a jump in baccarat play by international guests. All that was on top of the return of leisure travelers and gamblers with coronavirus stimulus money to spend.