Jury awards $38.8M to family of girl killed by trash truck

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Las Vegas has awarded $38.8 million in damages to the family of an 11-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a trash truck as she walked home from school in February 2017. The Clark County District Court jury on Tuesday found the region’s contract waste hauler, Republic Services, liable for the death of Jazmin Espana. A judge called the two-week wrongful death trial difficult and full of sadness. In a statement, the company called Jazmin’s death a tragic accident and maintained that it has a strong commitment to safety. The attorney who represented the company didn’t immediately respond to a message Wednesday about appealing the verdict or seeking to reduce the award amount.