Washoe County schools close Monday due to wildfire smoke

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — All K-12 schools in the Reno-Sparks area will be closed on Monday due to wildfire smoke that the Washoe County School District said made the air quality hazardous. Before and after school activities will also be cancelled, the district said. The delay comes a year after Washoe County schools were closed six times in four weeks due to smoke. Pollution blowing over from the Dixie and Caldor fires in neighboring California has blanketed Northern Nevada on and off for weeks, leaving small particulate matter in the air and causing schools to be delayed or close for “smoke days.”