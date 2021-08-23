Nevada weekend tally: 3,000 new COVID-19 cases; 26 deaths

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Nevada reported a weekend total of more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second time this month and charted a continuing surge in community spread of COVID-19 in the Reno area. Officials said Monday that test positivity rose to 19.8% in Washoe County, where at least 147 people were hospitalized with the virus. In the Las Vegas area, the positivity rate decreased to 13.6% during the weekend. The 26 deaths reported since Friday brought the statewide pandemic total to 6,306. State data shows almost 61% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and almost 50.5% are fully vaccinated.