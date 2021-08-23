Fiesta Bowl, Caesars announce sports betting partnership

AP Nevada

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Fiesta Bowl Organization has announced a multi-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment. It will pair one of the biggest postseason college football games with legal sports gambling in Arizona. It’s also the first partnership between a college bowl game and a sports betting company. Caesars will host fan lounges at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale and at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which is played at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. Sports betting goes live in Arizona on Sept. 9.