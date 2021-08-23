1 dead, 1 in custody after motel shooting on Las Vegas Strip

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a motel on the Strip. Authorities say the shooting happened early Monday morning at a motel on Las Vegas Boulevard, near Four Season Drive. At a morning briefing, police said that one person died but a suspect was in custody. The call that came in to police originally described the incident as an assault and battery with a gun. No other details have been released.