Nevada groups focus on climate impact on diverse communities

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Several organizations in Las Vegas led by women of color have banded together to shed light on the ways the state’s low income and diverse communities are disproportionately impacted by climate change and pollution. The advocacy groups are creating a website, breathefreenv.com. It aims to raise awareness about climate change, pollution and steps that can be taken to address its impacts. They’re highlighting a new report that found people of color and low-income communities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and the growing impact of climate change, making it all the more important that measures to eliminate greenhouse gases and ensure a healthy environment address those inequities.