Owner of WNBA’s Aces connects franchise’s past to present

AP Nevada

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Davis has already left his imprint on the Las Vegas Aces in his first year as the team’s owner. He’s connecting the team’s past to the present. He saw firsthand how much his father, Al Davis, cared for former Raiders players by starting the first alumni program in the NFL. Mark Davis wants to bring a similar program to the Aces. He has been inviting back alums of the franchise dating to its time in Utah and San Antonio. Says Davis: “It was my intention to go back the 25 years and let those women know we remember them.”