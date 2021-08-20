Cortez Masto and Manchin plan jobs-focused tour in Nevada

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Catherine Cortez Masto are scheduled to tour northern Nevada next week to showcase recently passed infrastructure funding and how it can impact local communities. The senators plan to discuss Nevada’s growing renewable energy industry in Reno, broadband access in Winnemucca and gold mining and recreational tourism in Elko and the nearby Ruby Mountains. Manchin and Cortez Masto both sit on the Senate’s powerful Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Cortez Masto is up for reelection in next year’s midterm elections and Democrats have stressed the need to invest in defending her seat.