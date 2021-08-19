Vegas authorities disclose terror case arrest last September

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas are disclosing that a terrorism investigation led to the arrest last September of a man now jailed pending trial in what police called an apparent plot to mount a mass casualty attack. Jail and court records showed that 27-year-old Lacy Walthour was being held Thursday on $1 million bail and is getting a new lawyer to represent him on 26 felony explosives and weapons charges. The Las Vegas Review-Journal says officers found a gun parts, a 3D printer, body armor and and homemade step-on explosive devices in Walthour’s northwest Las Vegas home. Police say they learned Walthour had been involved in local racial justice protests in the summer of 2020.