QAnon group Patriot Voice to hold event in Las Vegas

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A group that espouses the fringe conspiracy theory known as QAnon plans to hold a conference at a convention center owned by one of Nevada’s largest hotel-casino companies. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Patriot Voice will hold a three-day event in late October at Caesars Forum near the Las Vegas Strip. The group’s event registration page promotes conspiracy theories about the pandemic and speakers including former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Representatives from Caesars Entertainment said their event spaces host many different groups and guests would be expected to comply with Nevada’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces.