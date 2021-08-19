Nevada health care executive announces run for US Senate

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Bill Hockstedler of Pahrump has announced he plans to run to represent Nevada in the U.S. Senate. He filed papers on Tuesday to run for the seat and will likely face off against pageant winner Sharelle Mendenhall, Army veteran Sam Brown and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt in then June 2022 Republican primary. Hockstedler, a health care executive, said his platform would include supporting law enforcement, protecting veterans and strengthening at-home health care, particularly in rural areas. The Nevada race is among the top targets for Republicans hoping to take back the U.S. Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.