International food trade show to debut US event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tourism officials and convention producers expect the U.S. debut of a long-established international food and beverage industry trade show will make Las Vegas a magnet for foodies and food product companies. An announcement Tuesday that SIAL America will be held next March was timed by the host of the International Pizza Expo as a topper to its event now being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. SIAL has a 50-year history and says it draws tens of thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of visitors to shows in Paris, Canada, China, India, Indonesia, the Middle East and Algeria.

