Vegas-area health officials report spike in fentanyl deaths

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Las Vegas are reporting a spike in deaths related to the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, including five overdoses in a 24-hour period last Thursday. The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday repeated a warning first issued in April and said the 92 fentanyl overdose deaths it has seen from January to May represented a 39% increase over the first five months of 2020. It said that since 2018, more than 400 Clark County residents died from fentanyl, including 193 last year and 72 in 2019. The district’s top health officer said the agency is offering Naloxone, a fentanyl overdose reversal drug, for free at the main public health center pharmacy in Las Vegas.