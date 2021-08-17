New monument will honor Carlin’s first Chinese pioneers

AP Nevada

CARLIN, Nev. (AP) — A monument memorializing a northeast Nevada mining town’s first Chinese pioneers will be unveiled in Carlin next month. Three years ago, the remains of 13 Chinese men were buried in the Carlin Cemetery after they were discovered in 1996 during an excavation behind a house. The Elko Daily Free Press reports the dedication ceremony for the new Carlin 13 monument is planned Sept. 6 at the cemetery, followed by a visit to the Carlin Chinese Garden and city museum tours. The bodies were exhumed and studied by archaeologists from the Nevada State Museum, U.S. Forest Service and Elko County, and anthropologists from the Smithsonian Institution.