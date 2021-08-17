Guilty verdicts in double-homicide on Nevada tribal lands

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 43-year-old Nevada man has been convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the 2018 shotgun slayings of two women on a tribal reservation along the Nevada-Oregon line. Stoney Prior of McDermitt and his two victims in the double murder were members of the Fort McDermitt Shoshone Paiute Tribe. At least one victim lived on the reservation at the home about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Winnemucca. A six-day trial ended in U.S. District Court in Reno Tuesday when the federal jury returned guilty verdicts on two counts of second-degree murder within Indian Country. Judge Larry Hicks scheduled Prior’s sentencing for Nov. 16..