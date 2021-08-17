Gadget show joins Raiders in Vegas vaccine verification plan

AP Nevada

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vaccine verification has become a coronavirus fighting front in Nevada. Las Vegas’ biggest trade conference on Tuesday followed the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders announcing they will require attendees to prove they’re inoculated. The sponsor of the CES gadget show says attendees will have to prove they’ve been vaccinated to enter venues including the expanded Las Vegas Convention Center. The announcement came the morning after Gov. Steve Sisolak said indoor venues with 4,000 or more attendees can opt out of the state’s mask requirements if they opt in to a program ensuring everyone who enters is vaccinated. The Raiders quickly unveiled their first-in-the-NFL policy to require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Sept. 13.