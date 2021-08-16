Elko man accused of domestic violence for 8th time in a year

AP Nevada

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A 39-year-old Elko man accused of trying to strangle his wife has been taken into custody on a domestic-related charge for the eighth time in a little over a year. The Elko Daily Free Press reports Cody Martin of Elko was arrested in Carlin at about 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 8 for domestic battery by strangulation and domestic violence. Carlin Police Chief Kevin McKinney said Martin was arrested for or suspected of domestic violence last year in August, November and December, and earlier this year in February, April, May and July prior to last week’s arrest. McKinney says physical marks on the victim’s neck corroborated her accusation.