18-year-old ID’d as shooter killed after wounding 6 in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by a person returning fire during a shooting that wounded at least six teens in a parking lot. The Clark County coroner’s office said Monday that Anthony Emilian was shot multiple times and his death was ruled a homicide. Las Vegas police said the shootout happened early Friday after an argument among a group of older teenagers hanging out in a business parking lot near Sunset Park. Police say Emilian opened fire before he was shot and fatally wounded. Henderson and Las Vegas police said six wounded teenagers were brought to area hospitals.