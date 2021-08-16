15 years prison for Fernley man for child porn distribution

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Nevada man who went to great lengths to try to conceal his identity and avoid detection by law officers has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing child pornography. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du sentenced 36-year-old Benjamin Morrow of Fernley in Reno Monday. He pleaded guilty in April to two counts of distributing the images of young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Prosecutors say forensic analysis of devices seized from Morrow revealed more than 119,000 images and nearly 5,000 videos of child porn. Prosecutors say he used encrypted messaging applications and online aliases to send unsolicited emails to about 180 recipients.