Man who pleaded guilty in Las Vegas murder case gets prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in a murder case involving a Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to two years in prison. Prosecutors say 46-year-old Jose Rangel was sentenced Friday and received 205 days credit for time already served. Rangel pleaded guilty to destroying evidence and being accessory to commit murder in the death of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio. He was apprehended in February near the U.S.-Mexico border. Palacio was found dead near Valley of Fire in September after she was last seen at a casino and reported missing a month earlier. Authorities said Rangel’s son, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, still is wanted by Las Vegas police in connection with the case. They say Rangel-Ibarra is facing charges of murder and destroying evidence.