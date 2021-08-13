Mask mandate draws angry crowd to Vegas-area schools meeting

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Public anger about classroom mask mandates in Las Vegas stopped a school board meeting multiple times and several people were escorted out by police, including a woman who was handcuffed and later charged with a misdemeanor. A Clark County school police spokesman said Friday the woman was ticketed for disrupting Thursday’s public meeting and was not arrested. An estimated 400 people attended the meeting at which school trustees were berated for following a directive enacted last week by the governor requiring K-12 students and school employees to wear masks on buses and inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. District officials said they’re following guidance from medical experts.