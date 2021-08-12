Reno police: Person fatally shot while committing crime

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police say no arrest has been made in a fatal shooting at a business where a crime involving an armed felony was being committed. A Police Department statement said the person who died was shot Wednesday inside the unspecified business by a person who “was acting in defense of others.” The statement did not specify the crime being committed or provide additional information on circumstances of the incident, and no identities were released.