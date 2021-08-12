Nevada lawmakers start study of Sisolak’s ‘Innovation Zones’

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are convening on Thursday morning to discuss a to allow technology companies to exercise some governmental powers. The “Innovation Zones” proposal first appeared in Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s State of the State address. It was never introduced during the state legislative session after resistance from local officials, environmentalists and progressive groups who likened Innovation Zones to 19th century “company towns.” The governor ultimately elected to push for studying the idea rather than try to pass it during the legislative session. The proposal would allow companies to initially appoint the majority of a governing body responsible for creating court systems and imposing taxes.