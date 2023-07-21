UK police shouldn’t have stopped French publisher under anti-terror laws, an independent review says

LONDON (AP) — A report critical of British police says officers should not have used counter-terrorism laws to detain a French publisher in London earlier this year. Jonathan Hall, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said Friday that officers should not have have used anti-terror powers to determine if the man had been involved in violent demonstrations in France. Ernest Moret was going to the London Book Fair on April 17 when he was stopped by border officers at St. Pancras Station, questioned for nearly five hours and then arrested and held overnight for refusing to provide his phone passcode.

