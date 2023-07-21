The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company and his former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen’s claims he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president. Lawyers for the two sides told the judge they had reached a settlement during a video conference Friday in New York, just as Cohen’s 2019 lawsuit was slated to go to trial Monday in a state court. Details of the agreement haven’t been made public. Cohen says the matter “has been resolved in a manner satisfactory to all parties.” Lawyers for the Trump Organization haven’t commented.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

