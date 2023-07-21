Russia aims missiles at Ukraine’s farm storage after days of hitting port facilities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian cruise missiles, flying low and hugging the terrain to dodge Ukrainian air defenses, have destroyed farm storage buildings in the Odesa region. Ukrainian officials said the Kremlin’s forces expanded their targets early Friday following three days of bombardment of the region’s Black Sea port infrastructure. Local officials said two missiles struck the storage facility, starting a fire, and while workers fought to put it out another missile hit, destroying farm and firefighting equipment in the southern region. The attack was small-scale in comparison with barrages in recent days that put Odesa in Russia’s crosshairs after Moscow tore up a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain through the key Black Sea port.

