Mother and 3 children dead in possible Oklahoma murder-suicide

VERDIGRIS, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her three children were found dead in an Oklahoma home in what may be a murder-suicide. It happened Thursday in the Verdigris, an east Tulsa suburb. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Hunter McKee says a police officer driving nearby stopped after seeing fireworks coming from a garage. Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackleford said the officer found a woman and two children in a garage. The woman said they were held hostage by a woman with a gun and there were children in the home. McKee says authorities later entered the home and found the woman and three children, believed to range in age from several months to 11 years old, fatally shot.

