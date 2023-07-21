Low levels of radioactive tritium may be near the Mississippi River after an energy company’s leak

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — Groundwater containing low levels of radioactive material may have reached the edge of the Mississippi River. That’s according to the energy company responsible for the leak from its nuclear power plant in Monticello, Minnesota. Xcel Energy said tritium — a radioactive isotope of hydrogen — hasn’t been detected in the river water itself. But it has been detected about 30 feet from the river at levels that are still safe to drink. State health officials also said these levels of tritium do not threaten public health. The issue has still prompted concerns among residents and raised questions about aging pipelines.

