‘Lioness’ on the loose? More experts join police in second-day search for elusive animal

BERLIN (AP) — The search for an elusive and potentially dangerous animal sighted on the edge of Berlin and suspected to be a lioness has stretched into a second day. Authorities said Friday that experts on animal tracks were joining the hunt. A day earlier, police used helicopters, drones and infrared cameras to search for the animal, with a vet and hunters also part of the effort. They were first alerted to the animal in Kleinmachnow, just outside Berlin’s city limits, around midnight on Wednesday by people reporting what appeared to be a big cat chasing a wild boar.

