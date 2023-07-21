Israeli gunfire kills a 17-year-old boy in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials say

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank. It is the latest bloodshed in a cycle of violence that has gripped the region for more than a year. Palestinian health officials say Muhammad Fouad Atta al-Bayed was fatally shot in the head Friday by Israeli forces in the village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces had fired live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades during violence. The army says forces opened fire in response to stone-throwing by masked suspects.

