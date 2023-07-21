International officials, groups warn Bosnian Serbs new libel law is contrary to proclaimed EU path

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Top international representatives in Bosnia have warned that a newly-approved law in the Serb-run entity, which makes libel a criminal offense, stands contrary to the Balkan nation’s proclaimed European Union path. The law was passed in the parliament of Republika Srpska on Thursday, championed by its pro-Russian Bosnian Serb president, who has faced U.S. and British sanctions for his separatist policies. The Office of High Representative in Bosnia says the changes represent “an attack on civil liberties characteristic of authoritarian regimes.” The new law amends the existing criminal law to reintroduce hefty fines of up to 60,000 euros or about $64,000 for libel.

