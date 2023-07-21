French police investigate violent home robbery of Paris Saint-Germain ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

PARIS (AP) — French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home. The Paris prosecutor’s office said the player was targeted overnight Thursday to Friday. The prosecutor’s office and the French capital’s police force refused to release details about the attack that French media said took place in the early hours of the morning in his Paris home. A police investigation has been opened on possible armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated violence charges. Le Parisien newspaper reported that four people broke into his apartment in Paris’ upmarket 8th district. It said Donnarumma and his partner were tied up. It said he was slightly injured and that he and his partner were treated in hospital for shock.

