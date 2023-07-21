Doctors Without Borders says armed men beat up its team working at a hospital in Sudan’s capital

CAIRO (AP) — Doctors Without Borders says armed men have attacked its 18-member team working at a key hospital in Sudan’s war-torn capital of Khartoum. The MSF medical team was stopped on the road on Thursday while transporting supplies to the Turkish Hospital in the district of South Khartoum. The group says on its website that the armed men first questioned the MSF team about why it was in Sudan, then started beating some of the members. One of the drivers was briefly detained. The group did not provide other details. Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country’s military and the paramilitary burst into open fighting.

