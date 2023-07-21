Beetlejuice II filming set in Vermont is haunted by souvenir seekers

EAST CORINTH, Vt. (AP) — Souvenir hunters are haunting the Beetlejuice II movie set in Vermont. State police are investigating two thefts, one of a large lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration and the other a 150-pound abstract art piece taken from the vicinity of a cemetery. State Police say someone bundled up the lamppost, covered it with tarp and fled at a high rate of speed in a pickup truck on July 14, while the theft near the cemetery took place several days later. The sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton horror comedy is filming in East Corinth, Vermont, near the New Hampshire border. For the new movie, Michael Keaton is reprising his role as the “bio-exorcist” Beetlejuice. The sequel also features “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega and others. It’s due to be released next year.

