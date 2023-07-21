Alabama GOP proposals for second Black district are unlikely to win court approval, experts warn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Experts say plans for a second congressional district in Alabama that gives a voice to Black voters are unlikely to win court approval. They say the Republican-backed plans don’t include a high enough share of Black voters to give their preferred candidate a chance of winning. The plaintiffs who won the Supreme Court case that led to Alabama’s current special session have said they will fight either proposal if enacted. An Associated Press analysis shows a state Senate proposal for a district with 38% Black voters would likely routinely be won by Republicans. Legislative leaders say they’re emphasizing keeping communities together and drawing compact districts.

By JEFF AMY and KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

