2 men killed in New Zealand shooting were co-workers of gunman, who had violent past

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police said the two men who were killed at a New Zealand construction site were in their 40s and had worked alongside the gunman before he went on his rampage. New Zealanders were still in shock at Thursday’s shooting hours before the opening game of the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament, which was held under increased security. A police officer who was wounded was in stable condition Friday, and three civilians remain hospitalized. Local media reported the gunman was a 24-year-old who was serving a home detention sentence for domestic violence but had an exemption to work at the building site.

