1 person killed, 3 others wounded in knife attack in South Korea’s capital

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A knife-wielding man has stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul. One person has died. Police said that a man in his 30s with a criminal record that wasn’t specified has been arrested. The motivation behind the attack wasn’t immediately clear. Min Moon-ki, an official from Seoul’s Gwanak district police office said the victim who died was male but didn’t share his personal details. Moon said at least one of the three who were being treated for injuries was in critical condition.

