Yellen visits Vietnam to build US ties and push supply chain diversity to offset tensions with China

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told top Vietnamese officials that Washington considers building strong economic and security ties with Vietnam a priority. Yellen arrived in Vietnam after visits to Beijing and to India, which is keen to draw more high tech investments and build it export capacity. Speaking to a gathering of business women Thursday, Yellen stressed the importance the U.S. places on the Southeast Asian nation as foreign investments in computer chip making and its clean energy sector grow. Yellen also met with the head of Vietnam’s central bank and said the two sides agreed on establishing an economic policy dialogue.

