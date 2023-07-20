US sending more warships, Marines to Gulf to counter Iran’s efforts to seize commercial ships

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending additional warships and thousands of Marines to the Middle East to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there. U.S. officials say Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved the deployment of the USS Bataan amphibious readiness group and the 26th Marine Expeditional Unit to the Gulf region. The readiness group consists of three ships, including the Bataan, an amphibious assault ship. An expeditional unit usually consists of about 2,500 Marines. Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz early this month, opening fire on one of them.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.