UConn settles 9-year legal battle with soccer player who flipped off camera and lost her scholarship

UConn has settled a lawsuit filed by a former women’s soccer player who lost her scholarship for flashing her middle finger in the direction of a TV camera as the Huskies celebrated winning a conference championship in 2014. The former student athlete, Noriana Radwan, alleged the gesture amounted to free speech and she was subjected to harsher punishment than male athletes who violated the school’s conduct rules. Under terms of the settlement, Radwan will receive just over $46,000 to cover the cost of her student debt at Hofstra, where she transferred after losing her scholarship. Neither Radwan nor the school had an immediate comment on the settlement.

