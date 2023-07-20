Pakistani Taliban kill 2 policemen and wound 2 others in gun attack in Peshawar city, police say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police and a militant spokesman say Pakistani Taliban shot and killed two police officers and wounded two others in a gun attack at a roadside checkpoint in the city of Peshawar. The attack took place overnight in the Regi Model Town neighborhood, area police chief Arshad Khan said Thursday. He said a search operation had been launched in an effort to trace and arrest the attackers who fled the scene by taking advantage of darkness. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group, or TTP, claimed responsibility in a statement. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban.

