Michigan clerk stripped of election duties after being charged for acting as fake elector in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan town clerk says he’ll respect a ban on his participation in elections while he faces charges related to election fraud. Republican Stan Grot was notified Thursday that he’s prohibited from holding elections after being charged earlier this week. He’s one of 16 Republicans accused of acting as a fake election in 2020 for then-President Donald Trump earlier this week by the Michigan Attorney General. Grot tells The Associated Press that he will recuse himself. He declined to comment on the eight criminal charges he and the others each face. They include forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery. Local clerks across the country have faced legal consequences for alleged crimes committed after the 2020 election.

