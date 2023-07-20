Major fire near Athens contained but heat wave keeps authorities on alert

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Fire Service has intensified water drops west of Athens where a huge blaze was contained overnight, as authorities brace for a new round of extreme weather. Seven firefighting planes and nine helicopters were operating Thursday in the area, including four planes sent from Italy and France as part of a European Union support mechanism. Searing heat across Europe’s Mediterranean south has maintained a high or very high risk of fires in Spain, Italy and Greece. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the Fire Service and civil protection authority will remain on alert as a new heatwave moved eastward across Greece that is expected to push temperatures to 113 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.

