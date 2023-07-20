India’s Modi breaks silence over Manipur violence after viral video shows mob molesting women

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken his public silence over deadly ethnic clashes in India’s northeast after a video went viral showing two women being assaulted by a mob. The video triggered outrage across India and went viral despite the internet being largely blocked. It shows two naked women being surrounded by scores of young men who grope them and drag them to a field. Modi told reporters: “The guilty will not be spared. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.” The violence was emblematic of the near-civil war in Manipur that has left more than 130 people dead since May. More than 60,000 people have fled to packed relief camps.

