First U.S. auction of Gulf of Mexico tracts for wind power set for Aug. 29
By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration has announced plans for the first sale of offshore wind power leases in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana and Texas coasts. The Department of the Interior said Thursday that a lease sale involving more than 300,000 acres is set for Aug. 29. Plans for the sale come as wind energy projects are already taking shape in the northeast. Earlier this month, the government gave the go-ahead for New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm to begin construction. That followed approval of projects now under construction in the northeast.