Ex-Israeli security chief backs reservists’ protest as Netanyahu allies advance judicial overhaul

JERUSALEM (AP) — The former head of Israel’s internal security agency has voiced support for military reservists refusing to serve in protest of the government’s planned judicial overhaul, drawing fierce criticism from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultranationalist allies days before parliament was set to vote on a key piece of legislation. Nadav Argaman said told Israeli Army Radio Thursday that he was “very worried that we’re on the verge of a civil war” and said that if a bill curbing Supreme Court oversight over some government decisions passes, then military reservists “do not need to uphold the contract signed with us.” A parliamentary committee approved the bill on Wednesday, setting up a final vote.

