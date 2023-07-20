College student falls to his death climbing Central Oregon mountain

BEND, Ore. (AP) — An extensive search by authorities for a man who fell hundreds of feet down a steep, rocky ravine near the summit of North Sister in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains has been unsuccessful. KTVZ-TV reports multiple sheriffs office rescue teams, as well as mountain rescue volunteers, have been searching for 21-year-old Joel Tranby of Bend, Oregon since receiving a call from his girlfriend Monday afternoon, according to a Wednesday statement from the sheriff’s office. The caller said Tranby had fallen and was severely injured. She was unable to see him or reach him, because of the terrain. Tranby’s parents told the news outlet in a statement that they are grateful to the search crews and devastated.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.