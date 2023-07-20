Cambodia’s leader returns to Facebook weeks after an acrimonious breakup with the platform
By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK
Associated Press
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has reactivated his Facebook account three weeks after announcing he was forsaking the social media giant in favor of posting on the Telegram messaging app. Hun Sen’s return to the Facebook fold was announced when his page was reactivated Thursday. The prime minister said at the end of June that would stop posting new material on his Facebook page and switch to Telegram because he believed the latter was more effective for communicating. But when a Facebook watchdog criticized one of his posts, Hun Sen removed the page completely. Cambodia is holding a general election on Sunday in which his ruling Cambodian People’s Party is virtually guaranteed a landslide victory.