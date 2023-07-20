Cambodia’s leader returns to Facebook weeks after an acrimonious breakup with the platform

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has reactivated his Facebook account three weeks after announcing he was forsaking the social media giant in favor of posting on the Telegram messaging app. Hun Sen’s return to the Facebook fold was announced when his page was reactivated Thursday. The prime minister said at the end of June that would stop posting new material on his Facebook page and switch to Telegram because he believed the latter was more effective for communicating. But when a Facebook watchdog criticized one of his posts, Hun Sen removed the page completely. Cambodia is holding a general election on Sunday in which his ruling Cambodian People’s Party is virtually guaranteed a landslide victory.

By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.